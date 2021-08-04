Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.25. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 188,232 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 354.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

