Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,197,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.