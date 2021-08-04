Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.
Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,197,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.