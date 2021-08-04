Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 over the last ninety days. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

