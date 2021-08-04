Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. 98,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

