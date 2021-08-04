Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CENTA traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 174,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

