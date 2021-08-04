Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $80.95 million and $917,588.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.65 or 1.00264949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.00845313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,946,650 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

