Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 7.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.82. 18,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,311,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.