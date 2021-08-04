Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 7.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.82. 18,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,311,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

