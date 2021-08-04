Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 8,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 377,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Several analysts have commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,080,371.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

