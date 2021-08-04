CertiK (CTK) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $70.47 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003163 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,389,605 coins and its circulating supply is 55,972,683 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

