Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 10,551,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,037. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

