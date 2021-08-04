Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.78. Cerus shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 61,875 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 103.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cerus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

