CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $113.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.00850377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095157 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,140,667 coins and its circulating supply is 47,662,982 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

