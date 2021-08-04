Champion Iron Limited Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.11.

TSE:CIA opened at C$6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$7.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

