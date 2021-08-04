Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $20.00. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 93,915 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 316.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,732 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

