Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $20.00. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 93,915 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
