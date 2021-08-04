Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 131.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 98,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $633.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

