Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.35 EPS.
Shares of CRL traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.51. 9,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.47. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $412.05. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,618 shares of company stock worth $7,273,647 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
