Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.35 EPS.

Shares of CRL traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.51. 9,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.47. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $412.05. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,618 shares of company stock worth $7,273,647 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

