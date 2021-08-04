Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.350 EPS.
Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.03. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,348. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $412.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
