Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.350 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.03. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,348. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $412.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.