Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 121,753 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of £265.81 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

