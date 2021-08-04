Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $840.00 at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $800.00 to $840.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.62.

CHTR traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $769.54. 36,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $771.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

