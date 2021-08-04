Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $115,510.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.70.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.
About Chase
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
