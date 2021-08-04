Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $115,510.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

