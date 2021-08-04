ChatCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,717.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $48,717.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,399.45 or 0.99931557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011623 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

