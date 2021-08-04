Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.