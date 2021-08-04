Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.
Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
