CheesecakeSwap Token 1-Day Volume Tops $19,380.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $218,164.76 and $19,380.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

