Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $474.72 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.24.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $3,195,256. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

