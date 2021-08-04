Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $329.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 314 ($4.10), with a volume of 47647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.50 ($4.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market cap of £895.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

