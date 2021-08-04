Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

CPK traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $127.33. 28,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

