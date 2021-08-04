Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,089. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The company has a market cap of C$187.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

