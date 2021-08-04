Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,089. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The company has a market cap of C$187.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.89.
In other Chesswood Group news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
