Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.70. 12,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89.
In other news, Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
