Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.70. 12,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

