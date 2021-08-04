Chester Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBA remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97. Chester Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

