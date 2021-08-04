Chester Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNBA remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97. Chester Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $54.00.
Chester Bancorp Company Profile
