Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 728,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $193.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

