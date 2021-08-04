Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 13.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Chevron by 64,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 393,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 392,991 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. 591,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The firm has a market cap of $193.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

