CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 1,860 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

