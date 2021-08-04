CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 9,921 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.40. 110,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

