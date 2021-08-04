CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 681.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,757 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.92. The stock had a trading volume of 123,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.34 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

