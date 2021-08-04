CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 66,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.53. 17,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,298. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

