CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 3,149 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 203,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The company has a market cap of $398.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

