CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 3,907 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,610,000 after buying an additional 388,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $490,349,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.47. The stock had a trading volume of 128,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.67. 3M has a twelve month low of $149.66 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.