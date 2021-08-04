CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 384,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,730,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. 1,052,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,984,430. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.