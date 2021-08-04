CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.18. 141,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

