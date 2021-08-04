CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

BSX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 306,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

