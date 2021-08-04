CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.26. 64,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

