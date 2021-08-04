CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.