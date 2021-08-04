CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $142.77. The company had a trading volume of 148,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,696. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

