CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,094,900 shares of company stock worth $147,928,472. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 339,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.56.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.