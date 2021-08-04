CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1,114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $306.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,403. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $302.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.