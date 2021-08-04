CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. 104,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.