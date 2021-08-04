CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 79.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.08. 419,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

