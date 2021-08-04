CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.63 and a fifty-two week high of $296.09.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

