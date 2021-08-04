CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 240.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.88. The company had a trading volume of 303,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.17. The company has a market cap of $461.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,598,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

