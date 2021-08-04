CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 17,248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 880.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,492. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

